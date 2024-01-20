The Central Railway has announced a mega block on several Mumbai local train routes on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The block is part of a series of engineering and maintenance works being carried out by the Mumbai division. The affected routes include the Mulund - Matunga Up fast lines, which will be blocked from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. Consequently, Up fast line services departing Thane between 10.50 am and 3.46 pm will be diverted on the Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations. These trains will halt as per their scheduled stops and will be re-diverted on the Up fast line at Matunga, arriving at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule. Additionally, the Kurla-Vashi Up and Down Harbour lines will be blocked from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. As a result, Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm, and Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm, will remain cancelled. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly. Sion Over Bridge Shut For Demolition: Mumbai Traffic Police Declares These Roads as No Parking to Avoid Traffic Congestion, Check Details.

Mumbai Mega Block

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)