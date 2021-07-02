A WhatsApp message claiming that everyone will receive Rs 4,000 under the Corona Care Fund Scheme by the centre is being widely shared and circulated. A fact check by the PIB has found out that the viral message is fake. No such scheme is being undertaken by the government:

