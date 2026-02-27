WhatsApp has rolled out Promoted Channels and advertisements in Status globally, the company announced on Thursday. Users will now begin seeing these features in the Updates tab, enabling easier discovery of businesses and public Channels directly within the app. The messaging giant stressed that personal chats remain fully protected by end-to-end encryption and are strictly off-limits to advertisers. The update forms part of WhatsApp’s broader push to connect users with commercial content while safeguarding private conversations. With over two billion users worldwide, the move is expected to boost engagement but has already sparked debate among those wary of increased advertising. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New ‘Settings Tab’ and ‘Choose App Theme, Icon and Color’ Features.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Promoted Channels, Ads in Status

Promoted Channels and ads in Status are available globally now, so you’ll likely start seeing them in the Updates tab if you haven’t yet. These features help you find businesses and Channels to connect with right in WhatsApp. Your personal messages are end-to-end encrypted and… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WhatsApp X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)