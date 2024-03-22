The central government on Friday, March 22, granted authority to states and Union Territories (UTs) to exercise the powers of section 7 and section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against the banned Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF). This move comes after the MHA declared the JKNF as an unlawful association on March 12. With this authorisation, states and UTs are empowered to take legal action against the JKNF in accordance with the provisions of the UAPA, strengthening efforts to curb unlawful activities and maintain national security. Central Government Bans Jammu Kashmir National Front Led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan for Five Years Under UAPA.

States, UTs Authorised to Act Against Banned JKNF

Centre authorises states Union Territories (UTs) to exercise the powers of section 7 and section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the banned Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF). Union Ministry of Home Affairs had declared the JKNF an unlawful… pic.twitter.com/NmkA2hsjM1 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

