After losing the Chandigarh mayoral election 2024 to BJP’s Manoj Kumar Sonkar, AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar could not hold back his tears. A video has surfaced that showed Kuldeep Kumar breaking down after defeat in the Chandigarh mayoral election 2024. The election, which took place on Tuesday, was a crucial test for the INDIA bloc, an alliance of AAP and Congress. However, their hopes were dashed when eight votes in favour of their candidate Kuldeep Singh were rejected. Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: BJP Wins Poll by 16 Votes, Manoj Sonkar Secures Mayor Post.

AAP Candidate Kuldeep Kumar Breaks Down

VIDEO | AAP's Chandigarh mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar breaks down after results of mayoral polls were announced. BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar to win Chandigarh Mayor's post. pic.twitter.com/cArmRY0H8B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

