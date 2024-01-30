Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: BJP Wins Poll by 16 Votes, Manoj Sonkar Secures Mayor Post

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2024 01:37 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won Chandigarh mayoral elections with 16 votes to its mayor candidate Manoj Sonkar on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The Congress & AAP mayor candidate Kuldeep Singh got 12 votes, while 8 votes were declared invalid. Due to presiding officer Anil Masih's illness, the polls that were initially set for January 18 were postponed just before council members were ready to cast their votes. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congressmen protested over this, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party was behind the changes in poll schedule. Chandigarh Mayor Elections 2024: After This Election, the Scorecard Will Be INDIA 1, BJP 0, Says AAP Leader Raghav Chadha (Watch Video). 

BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayoral Elections

