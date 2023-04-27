Uttarakhand administration prepared Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in nine different languages ​​for the devotees coming on Char Dham Yatra. Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra pilgrims were stopped in Pauri Garhwal because of bad weather on April 25. The pilgrims were advised to proceed to the Yatra only after the improvement in the weather. Good News for Char Dham Yatra 2023 Pilgrims, Reliance Jio True 5G Services Now Live in Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams.

Char Dham Yatra 2023:

Uttarakhand administration prepares SOP in nine different languages ​​for the devotees coming on Char Dham Yatra. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)