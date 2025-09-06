In a proud moment, Lt Priyanka Nilesh Khot was commissioned as an Indian Army officer during the passing out parade at the Officer Training Academy today, September 6 in Chennai. From personal loss to triumph, Lt Khot stepped into the army to honour her late husband, who passed away in 2022 while on duty. Addressing the media, she shared her emotional journey of resilience and dedication, crediting the army for their support after her husband’s demise for her decision to join the defence forces. The ceremony at Parameswaran Drill Square celebrated 130 Officer Cadets, including 25 women, as they completed their Short Service Commission training. Tamil Nadu: Chennai Civic Body Ramps Up Pond Restoration, Rainwater Harvesting Parks Ahead of Northeast Monsoon.

