Weather across major Indian cities is expected to remain largely dry, with winter conditions prevailing in the north and pleasant temperatures in most other regions. Mumbai will experience mostly clear skies with warm afternoons and comfortable nights, with no rain predicted. Delhi is likely to witness cold weather accompanied by haze and dense morning fog, which may affect visibility, though rainfall is not expected. Chennai will remain warm and humid with hazy sunshine and dry conditions. Bengaluru is set to see partly cloudy skies and mild winter temperatures, making for pleasant weather. Hyderabad will continue to enjoy clear to hazy sunshine with stable, dry conditions. In the hills, Shimla will stay cold with chilly winds but no immediate snowfall forecast. Kolkata is expected to remain dry with hazy skies and mild winter temperatures. Overall, no significant rain is forecast today. Mumbai Rains Welcome New Year 2026 as City Wakes Up to Unusual January Showers (Watch Videos).

