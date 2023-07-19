A shocking video has surfaced showing a teenage girl leaping from a height of 90 feet into the famous Chitrakote Waterfalls in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, after being scolded by her parents for using a mobile phone. Despite the dangerous plunge, the girl miraculously survived and emerged a few meters away. The incident, captured by onlookers, highlights the lack of safety measures at the waterfall, which is often referred to as the "mini Niagara Falls." Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and have handed the girl over to her family. Delhi Police Saves Man Who Live-Streamed Suicide Attempt on Facebook.

Teen Survives Chitrakote Waterfall Leap After Parents' Scolding

girl jumps from a height of 90 foot into the Chitrakote Waterfalls after her parents scolded her for using mobile phone. She, however, survived the plunge and emerged a few metres away.#Chhattisgarh #chitrakotewaterfalls #mobile #waterfallspic.twitter.com/WEkVxJq8HN — Priyathosh Agnihamsa (@priyathosh6447) July 19, 2023

