On instructions of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, State Government has appointed Mr. Ganesh Mishra, the Liaison Officer at Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi, as Nodal Officer to help the people of Chhattisgarh on issues related to Ukraine. Mr. Mishra can be contacted on phone number 01146156000, mobile number 9997060999, and fax number 01146156030.

