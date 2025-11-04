At least 2 were injured after a passenger train and a goods train collided in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Tuesday, November 4. The Railway officials have arrived at the spot, and the rescue operations are underway. While the exact reason behind the collision is not disclosed yet, the eyewitnesses stated that the collision was hard and led to panic among the locals. "One train was stranded when another train coming from the Raigarh side collided with it from behind," one eyewitness told IANS. Lift Collapse in Chhattisgarh: 3 Killed After Lift Collapses From Height of 40 Meters at RKM Powergen Plant in Sakti District.

2 Injured in Chhattisgarh Train Accident

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: A local says, "...One train was stranded when another train coming from the Raigarh side collided with it from behind..." pic.twitter.com/Ja5MizOUaV — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2025

Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train Near Bilaspur Railway Station

Two persons injured as a passenger train collides with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh: Officials. pic.twitter.com/NelUTh14N9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2025

