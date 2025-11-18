A primary school in Balrampur district drew widespread outrage after a video surfaced of assistant teacher Praveen Toppo teaching blatantly incorrect English spellings to young students. The incident occurred at Primary School Machandand Kogwar in the Wadrafnagar block. In the viral clip, Toppo is seen writing spellings like “Noge” for Nose, “Eare” for Ear, and “Iey” for Eye on the classroom blackboard. An inquiry launched by the District Education Office found more errors in the written material, including misspelled days of the week and basic family terms such as Father, Mother, Brother, and Sister. DEO MR Yadav directed the cluster coordinator to conduct an on-site inspection, confirming that children had been learning these incorrect spellings. Following the probe, the DEO suspended assistant teacher Praveen Toppo for negligence and poor subject knowledge. The school, with 42 students, is now left with only one teacher. Burhanpur: Madhya Pradesh Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Making Students Offer Namaz Before Yoga Session; Enquiry Ordered After Parents’ Complaints (Video).

Teacher Suspended for Teaching Wrong English Spellings in Balrampur School

Education system in India 😶 The man in the video was identified as Praveen Toppo, assistant teacher at Primary School Machandand Kogwar in Balrampur district, Chhattisgarh, who has now been suspended by the Education Department.#Chhattisgarh #Noge #English #Teacher #India… pic.twitter.com/Ud4SGruB67 — Spot On (@Spotnews_media) November 18, 2025

आइए आज अंग्रेजी की *** करते हैं। Nose❌ NOGE ✅ नाक Ear ❌ EARE ✅ कान Eye ❌ IEY ✅ आंख ये गदहा सरकारी शिक्षक बन कैसे गया?? pic.twitter.com/O7NU0X23u5 — रावण (@raavan_india) November 17, 2025

