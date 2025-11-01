Aman Poonia, a youth from Haryana, has released a distress video from Russia claiming he was tricked into joining the Russian army under the guise of a security job. In the video circulating on social media, Poonia says agents promised him employment as a security guard or labourer, possibly digging trenches (“gaddha khodhna hoga”). However, after just 12 days of basic training, he was allegedly sent to the frontlines. Appearing visibly distressed, Poonia appeals to the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue him, warning that several other Indians are trapped in similar conditions after being misled with fake job offers. Former wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat shared his video on X and asked the Indian government to help the man. Death of Indian National in Russia: India Calls for Early Discharge of Remaining Indians Serving Russian Army in Conflict Zone.

Vinesh Phogat Seeks Govt Help After Haryana Man Duped Into Joining Russian Army

मुझे यह अत्यंत दुःख और चिंता के साथ ज्ञात हुआ है कि हरियाणा के कई युवाओं को धोखे से रूस की सेना में भर्ती कर लिया गया और उन्हें रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध क्षेत्र में भेजा गया है। इसी दौरान गांव मदनहेड़ी के युवक सोनू श्योराण ने इस युद्ध में अपनी जान गंवा दी है, जबकि अमन पूनिया नामक युवक… pic.twitter.com/kcKk2GczdY — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Vinesh Phogat). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

