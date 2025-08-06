A dramatic scene unfolded at a Chhole-Bhature shop near Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras when a girl arrived with her lover to eat. Moments later, her brother, accompanied by three others, stormed the shop, spotted the couple, and began thrashing the boy. When the girl tried to intervene, she was dragged by her hair and slapped repeatedly by the brother’s friends. A video of the public assault has now gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The incident attracted a large crowd, with high-voltage drama continuing for several minutes on the road. Police soon arrived at the spot and detained four men involved in the assault. Officials confirmed ongoing questioning and assured action based on the investigation. Lucknow: Woman Beats Man With Slipper on Moving Bike, Police Begin Probe As Video Goes Viral.

Chhole-Bhature Date Turns into Street Brawl

थाना हाथरस गेट क्षेत्र के बांग्ला अस्पताल के पास एक महिला अपने दोस्त के साथ छोले भटूरे खा रही थी तभी उक्त महिला का भाई व उसके दोस्तो द्वारा उनके साथ मारपीट कर दी थी। वादिया की तहरीर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 04 व्यक्तियो को गिरफ्तार कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)