A video from Lucknow’s Khurram Nagar area has gone viral, showing a woman repeatedly hitting a man with her slipper while riding pillion on a moving bike. The 20-second clip, recorded by a passerby, shows the woman striking the rider 14 times. The incident has triggered mixed reactions online—some found it humorous, while others condemned the public display of violence. The reason behind the assault remains unclear. Lucknow Police have taken note of the viral footage and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify both individuals, and authorities have urged the public not to share such videos without verification. Indore: Girl Thrashes Boyfriend With Slippers, Tears His Clothes in Public After Catching Him With Another Girl; Video Goes Viral .

Lucknow Viral Video

Kalesh b/w Husband and wife on running bike, Wife started beating her husband over some mutual dispute In Lucknow UP pic.twitter.com/7Nay1x9tgi — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 20, 2025

