In response to a cholera outbreak in Zambia, the Indian government has dispatched humanitarian aid via commercial cargo aircraft today. The aid package, weighing approximately 3.5 tons, includes essential supplies to combat the disease and provide relief to the affected population. The aid comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets, all crucial in the treatment and prevention of cholera. The swift response from the Indian government underscores its commitment to international humanitarian assistance. Cholera Outbreak in African Nations: Cholera Kills 17 in South Africa’s Pretoria, Nine in Neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Cholera Outbreak in Zambia

Following an outbreak of cholera in Zambia, Indian government today sent Humanitarian aid on commercial cargo aircraft. The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tons comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets. — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)