Chuhar Khan, 86, a legendary alghoza exponent died of a snake bite in Sangrur’s Chotian village, his birthplace, on Friday. He was among those who bore the pain of separation from family members during the partition of 1947.

Check Tweets:

Partition witness, Algoza Exponent Chuhar Khan breathes his last, was keeping the art alive, learnt intricacies from his Ustad Chiragdin, even till 4 days ago was part of a performance, failed to see #Partition_75, RIP pic.twitter.com/WmzrG3QGnw — Neel Kamal (@NeelkamalTOI) August 13, 2022

Battling destitution throughout his life, Chuhar Khan, 86, a legendary alghoza (a paired woodwind instrument) artiste, tried till his last breath to keep this dying art alive (reports @har_mandeep )https://t.co/pYm28rKQmh — HT Punjab (@HTPunjab) August 14, 2022

