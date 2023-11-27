Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recently said that holding the CLAT examination in English makes the legal profession biased against rural and marginalised persons. DY Chandrachud made the observation during a commemorative event marking the centenary of Dr. BR Ambedkar's law practice. He also pointed out the challenges individuals from marginalised backgrounds face in the legal profession. "They don't have social, or cultural capital or access to resources. Example- Coaching centres", he added. CJI DY Chandrachud also referred to the Common Law Admission Tests, which are entirely conducted in English. Constitution Day 2023: Supreme Court Has Always Acted as a ‘People’s Court’, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

CJI DY Chandrachud on CLAT Examination

