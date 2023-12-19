In preparation for the 2024 General Elections, Congress has formed a 5-member National Alliance Committee ahead of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting on December 19. Mukul Wasnik will serve as the Convener, leading the committee, which includes senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Prakash as its members. INDIA Bloc's Crucial Meet Today; Seat Sharing, Redrawing 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Strategy on Agenda.

Congress Forms Committee for National Alliances

