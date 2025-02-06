Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of having deep hatred for Dr BR Ambedkar. Speaking in Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, he said Congress never considered Ambedkar worthy of respect and even tried to defeat him in elections twice. PM Modi alleged that Congress did not want Ambedkar to receive the Bharat Ratna and that their current “Jai Bheem” slogans were out of political compulsion. He further criticised the party for rejecting demands from OBC MPs to grant constitutional status to the OBC Panel, claiming it did not suit their politics. His remarks come amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s push for a nationwide caste census and his criticism of the BJP over OBC representation. PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: 25 Crore People Lifted out of Poverty in Last 10 Years; 5 Crore Houses Built for Poor, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Attacks Congress

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi says, "It is well documented how much anger and hatred Congress had towards Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They never considered Baba Saheb worthy of the Bharat Ratna award. But today due to compulsions they are having to raise the slogan of 'Jai… pic.twitter.com/qy2xcXBymp — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

