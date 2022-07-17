Congress high command on Sunday removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat from his current position as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect. The move comes after an internal crisis in the party.

Congress removes Digambar Kamat (former Goa CM & LoP) from his current position as Permanent Invitee to Congress Working Committee with immediate effect

