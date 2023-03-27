The Congress workers protested against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP and clashed with the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara. The congress workers resorted to hooliganism and were seen abusing and beating up the cops. Meanwhile, Congress workers across various parts of the country have been protesting against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP. In some parts, protests turned violent and police took countermeasures. Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: My Voice Is Being Suppressed and Democracy Under Attack, Says Congress Leader After Being Disqualified From the Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Congress Workers Clash With Cops

