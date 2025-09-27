A startling video from Ajmer, Rajasthan, captured a young couple riding a bike in a dangerously intimate pose, raising serious safety concerns. In the footage, the woman sits facing her partner on the bike’s fuel tank, tightly holding him as he speeds down a street. While the rider wore a helmet, the woman had no protective gear, making their ride extremely unstable. The incident, reported to have occurred on September 25, was filmed by a passerby who shared it online. Bystanders stopped to watch and record the risky stunt, shocked by the couple’s display and the clear danger posed to themselves and others. Ajmer Police responded, stating that information has been forwarded to concerned authorities and they are tracing the pair using the video evidence. Couple Romance on Bike in Hyderabad: Girl Hugs Man While Seated on Fuel Tank As He Rides Two-Wheeler on Aramghar Flyover; Video Goes Viral.

Couple Romance on Bike in Ajmer

Police Launch Probe

संबंधित थाने को सूचना भेजी जा रही है। — Ajmer Police (@AjmerpoliceR) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Ajmer Police).

