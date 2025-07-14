A young couple in Hyderabad was caught on camera performing a risky stunt on the Aramghar Flyover, drawing widespread concern over road safety. In a viral video, the girl is seen sitting on the fuel tank of a moving two-wheeler, hugging the rider tightly as he drives. The clip, reportedly shot by a fellow commuter, shows the girl wrapping her arms and legs around the boy in a filmy-style romantic pose. The duo appeared to be creating content for social media, ignoring traffic rules and public safety. Noida Couple Romance Viral Video: Woman Sits on Bike’s Tank, Hugging Helmetless Rider on Yamuna Expressway, Traffic Police Issue INR 53,500 E-Challan.

Couple Romance on Bike in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad - #RoadSafety A young Couple was seen doing Filmy Style Romance and #Stunt by making his girlfriend sit on the bike tank and Hugging him on moving bike on the #Aramghar flyover for a #reel The Indecent Behavior of the Couple, goes viral. The #reckless act not only… pic.twitter.com/VGIIB5BvwA — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 14, 2025

