Courts cannot restrain a Muslim man from pronouncing irrevocable talaq and doing so would violate his constitutional right to freedom of religion, the Kerala High Court said on Wednesday. The High Court said that if talaq was not invoked in accordance with Muslim personal law, the wife could approach the court. However, the court cannot bar a person from carrying out the act in the first place, a bench comprising Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas said.

