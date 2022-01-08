Mumbai, January 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reiterated his government's resolve to avoid unnecessary crowding, but added that there would be no lockdown in the state as of now. The Maharashtra CM's tweet comes at a time when Maharashtra recorded over 40,000 cases of COVID-19. Mumbai itself has been reporting over 20,000 cases of COVID-19 for the past two days. On Saturday, fresh guidelines were issued and night curfew imposed in Maharashtra from 11 PM to 5 AM from January 10 and educational institutions closed till February 15, 2022, among other curbs to fight COVID-19.

I reiterate that we want to curtail unnecessary crowding but not impose any lockdown. The fact is that no restrictions will be effective unless we all adhere to COVID protocols. I request you to be vigilant about the symptoms and seek medical advice at the earliest. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)