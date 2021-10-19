The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the extension of the timings of restaurants and shops. Restaurants to be open till midnight, timing extended from 10 PM, shops to be open till 11 PM.

"Restaurants & eateries can now remain open till 12 midnight, while shops and establishments can stay open till 11 pm with immediate effect", Tweeted Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Restaurants & eateries can now remain open till 12 midnight, while shops and establishments can stay open till 11 pm with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/HqPXctl620 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)