A crocodile dragged a 24-year-old man into the Chambhal River in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday, March 30, while he was bathing in the river. As the man entered the river, he was dragged by a crocodile into deep water and then disappeared. His friends alerted his family, and subsequently, officials from the fire department and forest department reached the spot and launched a search operation. Tiger Spotted in Lakhimpur Kheri: Big Cat Seen Taking Nap in Wheat Fields in Uttar Pradesh, Drone Video Goes Viral.

Crocodile Attack in Agra

आगरा के चंबल में नहाते समय 24 वर्षीय युवक को नदी में खींच ले गया मगरमच्छ पुलिस और एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने मोटर बोट से चलाया रेस्क्यू pic.twitter.com/XxJCDesE9T — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 30, 2025

