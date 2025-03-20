A tiger was spotted relaxing in a wheat field near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. In the video, the tiger can be seen looking straight towards the drone as it flies overhead. The tiger had ventured close to the nearby village in the Malani forest range, causing panic among locals. Concerned villagers recorded the incident with a drone and shared the video footage with the forest department for further action. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Villagers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Beaten to Death (Watch Video).

Tiger Spotted in Lakhimpur Kheri

