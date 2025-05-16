In a dramatic attack in Agra on Tuesday, a youth was bitten by a crocodile while bathing in the Chambal River with friends. Showing great courage, the youth battled the crocodile for at least a few minutes before rescuers arrived. The dramatic video of the young man fighting the crocodile has become viral on social media, highlighting the unusual sighting. Eyewitnesses added that the young man demonstrated extraordinary courage in attempting to break free from the animal's jaws, even after he had suffered severe injuries. Locals and friends of the youth rushed to his rescue, working together to push away the crocodile and drag him out of harm's way. He was taken straight to the nearest hospital, where he is undergoing treatment at the moment. Crocodile Attack in Agra: Crocodile Drags Youth Into Chambal River in Uttar Pradesh, Search Operation On (Watch Video).

Agra Youth Battles Reptile in Chambal River, Survives With Injuries

आगरा चंबल नदी में मंगलवार को दोस्तों के साथ नहाने गए युवक पर मगरमच्छ ने बोला हमला.युवक ने बहादुरी औऱ हिम्मत के साथ मगरमच्छ से लिया लोहा,काफी देर तक लड़ता रहा युवक,मगरमच्छ से लड़ते युवक का विडियो वायरल, ग्रामीण और दोस्तों की मदद से बची जान, घायल युवक अस्पताल में भर्ती। pic.twitter.com/kYBiuFlwHh — Naseem Ahmad (@NaseemNdtv) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)