The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called cryptocurrency industry players for meeting on November 15. The agenda of the meeting is "CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges." The meeting will be conducted at 3 pm on Monday. Notably, the Finance Ministry already held multiple meetings with financial sector regulators and industry stakeholders in the past few weeks regarding the need for a legislative framework on cryptocurrencies.

Notice Issued By Parliamentary Standing Committee:

It is one of the most important moment in the history of crypto in India 🇮🇳. A moment we all were waiting for i.e "A dialogue" with the industry player's. India is gearing up....meeting scheduled for Monday👇 It's official.#IndiaWantsCrypto pic.twitter.com/TTRbTbjrt8 — Kashif Raza (@simplykashif) November 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)