Bitcoin price has remained steady for several days. As of 8:54 AM IST today, the BTC price is USD 87,123. The cryptocurrency has fallen from its previous highs below the USD 100,000 mark this year, with no signs of rising any time soon. However, experts say it could exceed the USD 126,000 mark in 2026. Bitcoin investors remain positive despite the decline and mass sell-offs. Bitcoin Price Today, December 30, 2025: BTC Price Slips to USD 87,000 Amid Ongoing Market Volatility.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Today at USD 87,000

