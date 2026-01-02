(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Bitcoin Price Today, January 2, 2026: BTC Price Touches 89,000 Briefly; Expected To Rise This Year
Bitcoin briefly touched a new high of USD 89,000 before stabilising around USD 88,000. As of 10:13 AM IST, it traded at USD 88,722. The cryptocurrency has remained steady for weeks, and while future gains are possible, a significant increase may take time, potentially occurring later this year.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 02, 2026 10:20 AM IST
