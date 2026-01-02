The Bitcoin price, after weeks of trading, touched a new high at the USD 89,000 mark. However, shortly after, the BTC price returned to its previous level at the USD 88,000 mark. As of 10:13 AM IST, the cryptocurrency was trading at USD 88,722. The Bitcoin price may increase in the future; however, this may not happen soon. For now, it has been trading around the same level for weeks. It may see a significant rise later this year. Bitcoin Price Today, December 31, 2025: BTC Price Stable at USD 87,000; Shows Minor Fluctuations.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 88,000 Mark Now