A shocking case of brutality has emerged from Panruti in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, where a woman was allegedly tied to a tree, beaten, and partially stripped by four women over a land dispute. A disturbing 2.13-minute video of the assault has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. The footage shows the victim bound with her own sari, abused, struck with sticks, dragged by her hair, and partially disrobed in a humiliating attack. One woman filmed the incident while another urged the perpetrators to stop, but the assault continued. Police have arrested one accused woman, while three others remain absconding. Special teams have been deployed to track down the fugitives. Officials confirmed the attack stemmed from a property dispute, though other angles, including caste-related motives, are being probed. Investigations are ongoing to ensure all involved face justice. Pilibhit Shocker: Woman Stripped, Molested and Tortured by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry in UP; Victim Says Spouse Forced Her Into Unnatural Sexual Relations.

