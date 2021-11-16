The customs have seized a couple of wristwatches worth Rs 5 crores from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. As per reports, the cricketer didn't have the bill for the same.

Tweet:

Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches: Mumbai Customs Department pic.twitter.com/tx7hCxFknH — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)