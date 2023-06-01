In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on May 30, a dead man woke up on funeral pyre minutes before last rites. Jeetu Prajapati, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments. On May 30, he collapsed and people presumed him dead. However, when the last rites were being performed, he woke up. Initially, people got scared and started running. Later, they realised that Jeetu Prajapati was alive. Subsequently, a doctor was called who confirmed that his heart was beating. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. 'Dead' Man Found Alive! Jharkhand Man 'Cremated' by Family Members Found Living in Haryana.

MP Shocker: A dead man lying on the #funeral pyre woke up just before the last rites in #Morena, scaring away the crowd. A doctor was called and the man was admitted to hospital.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VHL1lHx0zq — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 31, 2023

