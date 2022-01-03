New Delhi, January 3: Following the widespread outrage over the app named Bulli Bai putting up pictures of prominent Muslim women including journalists for "auction", the Delhi Police on Monday has reportedly sought information from Twitter and asked the microblogging site to find the handle that first tweeted about the auction on the app hosted by GitHub platform. Delhi Police also asked Twitter to remove the offensive posts and contents related to the controversy. Sulli Deals 2.0: Muslim Woman Shares Screenshot of Her Pic Being Auctioned On Bulli Bai Website, Says 'Beginning New Year With Fear And Disgust'.

Dehli Police has sought information from Twitter about the account that first tweeted about 'Bulli Bai' app & asked it to remove offensive content related to the controversy. It has also sought information from GitHub platform about 'Bulli Bai' app developer: Police Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

