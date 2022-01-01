In a shocking incident, a photo of a female journalist was uploaded by an unidentified group on GitHub, by the name of 'Sulli Deals', on Saturday. Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims. While Bulli is a spin term for the word 'Sulli'. These kinds of acts are disgusting displays of misogyny against Muslim women. Also Read | Sulli Deals: DCW Issues Notice to Police After Pictures of Several Muslim Women Surface Online Without Their Consent Calling it 'Deal Of The Day'.

Check Tweet:

It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning. Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/pHuzuRrNXR — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022

Tweet By Priyanka Chaturvedi:

I have repeatedly asked Hon. IT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji to take stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through #sullideals like platforms. A shame that it continues to be ignored. https://t.co/Q3JLxZpNeC — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 1, 2022

Tweet By Zeba Afrin:

The one’s celebrating New Year, here is a gift! @github has been doing an amazing work supporting these people and letting them create such sites. #SulliDeals #Bullibai pic.twitter.com/2sc0yNukFD — Zeba Afrin (@ZebaAfrin_) January 1, 2022

