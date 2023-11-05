The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region. An 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from today in the entire NCR. This 8-point action plan includes steps: Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Ban on plying of Delhi - registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. The GRAP Stage-IV restrictions include NCR State Govts, and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode. NCR State Governments / GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home. State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/ educational institutions non-emergency and closure commercial of activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers, etc. Delhi Air Pollution: Toxic Haze Chokes National Capital as Air Quality in 'Severe Plus' Category for Sixth Straight Day.

