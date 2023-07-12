Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking that a limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further. “G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if flood happens in Delhi, it won't send a good message to the world”, the letter further read. Yamuna River Water Now Two Metres Above Danger Level in Delhi, People Living Nearby Areas Evacuated (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah Limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further. G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if flood happens in Delhi, it won't send a… pic.twitter.com/iVbBUv8gTR — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)