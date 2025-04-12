Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a strong stance on the issue of stray animals, urging citizens to feed cows in shelters rather than on roads. During a recent convoy, she stopped to advise a driver feeding cows on the street, stressing that such acts increase the stray animal population and traffic risks. Gupta emphasized that in a crowded city like Delhi, public safety must be balanced with animal welfare. She instructed officials to treat accidents caused by stray animals as serious concerns and appealed to the public to avoid leaving food on roads, which attracts animals and disrupts traffic. Highlighting that cows receive better care in shelters, she called for collective responsibility. Gupta also directed authorities to expand and improve cow shelters, aiming to promote a culture where animal care aligns with public safety and urban order. 'Felt Like Hero of Nayak Movie': Rekha Gupta Reflecting on Her Selection as Delhi CM (Watch Video).

Delhi CM Urges Citizens to Feed Cows in Shelters

आज राजधानी में भ्रमण के दौरान, मैंने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी कार से रोटी सड़क पर फेंकी- संभवतः गाय को खिलाने के उद्देश्य से। मैंने गाड़ी रुकवाई और उस व्यक्ति से आग्रह किया कि कृपया ऐसा दोबारा न करें। रोटी हमारे लिए केवल भोजन नहीं है, वह हमारी संस्कृति, श्रद्धा और सम्मान का… pic.twitter.com/PS0bYmOBG6 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 12, 2025

