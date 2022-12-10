Delhi Congress Vice President Ali Mehdi through a twitter video said that he has rejoined the grand old party just hours after he had joined AAP. The video shows the leader apologising with folded hands. He profusely apologised for his "mistake" in the video and said, "I am a worker of Rahul Gandhi." Mehdi said that newly elected councillors Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and Nazia Khatoon from Brijpuri, who had joined AAP along with him, have also rejoined the Congress. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi-Led March Resumes From Rajasthan’s Bundi District

