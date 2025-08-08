After a controversy erupted at Tubata Restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura following a couple's allegations that they were denied entry on August 3 for wearing traditional Indian attire, the eatery owner, Neeraj Agarwal, on Friday, August 8, denied the claim. Earlier today, a video had gone viral on social media, with the couple claiming they were insulted and stopped from entering Tubata Restaurant due to the salwar kameez. Responding to the outrage, Agarwal denied the allegations, saying the delay was due to the Sunday crowd and not because of their attire. "There is absolutely nothing like that. We welcome everyone, whether they come in a saree, in a suit, or in anything else, because we have built this restaurant for families," Agarwal told IANS. ‘Indian Dress Not Allowed’: Woman Wearing Salwar Kameez Barred From Entering Tubata Restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura; Video Goes Viral.

Tubata Restaurant Owner Neeraj Agarwal Denies Allegation

Delhi: At Tubata restaurant in Pitampura, a couple was reportedly denied entry simply for wearing traditional Indian attire Tubata restaurant Owner Neeraj Agarwal says, "There is absolutely nothing like that. We welcome everyone, whether they come in a saree, in a suit, or in… pic.twitter.com/FDsC3VlNq8 — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2025

Delhi Couple Claims Tubata Restaurant in Pitampura Denied Entry Over Traditional Indian Attire

A couple was denied entry and not allowed to enter just because they were wearing Indian attire inside Delhi Restaurant Tubata, Pitampura pic.twitter.com/fIyFRKiFiI — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 8, 2025

