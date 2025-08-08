A video of a clouded leopard mother with her cubs moving through the lush forests of Northeast India has gone viral on social media. Susanta Nanda, a former Indian Forest Service officer, recently shared a video on the social media platform X, showing a clouded leopard mother with her cubs moving through the lush forests of Northeast India. “Elusive. Ethereal. Endangered," he captioned the video. The 22-second video shows a mother clouded leopard calmly walking through the forest with her two cubs. Adding a magical touch to the rare sighting, one of the cubs pauses to curiously glance at the camera just before leaving the frame. ‘Leopard Looking at His Food Like a Human!’ Rare Video From Kruger National Park Shows Big Cat Standing on 2 Legs (Watch).

Clouded Leopard Mother With Cubs Moves Through Lush Forest, Video Viral

Elusive. Ethereal. Endangered. With barely ~10,000 left in the wild & scattered sightings in NE India, the Clouded Leopard is our most secretive big cat. Here, a rare glimpse — a mother with her cubs, guardians of an ancient rainforest. A sight so rare that it’s mythical. pic.twitter.com/bXZxagyM0Y — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) August 5, 2025

