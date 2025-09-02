A massive fire broke out at a house in the Gandhi Nagar market area of Delhi on Tuesday morning, September 2. According to the news agency PTI, a fire broke out at a house this morning. A video of the fire has surfaced on social media. In the video, black smoke can be seen coming out of the house's window. Firefighters are at the spot. There was no information regarding any injuries to anyone so far. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh Claims 2 Lives; Short-Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out in a house at Gandhi Nagar Market. pic.twitter.com/YekJUQNSGY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

