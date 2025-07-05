New Delhi, July 5: A massive fire that erupted at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Saturday, claimed the lives of two men, according to police sources. The incident occurred at a four-storey commercial building located on Padam Singh Road, with the blaze primarily concentrated on the second floor. The fire was first reported at approximately 6:44 P.M. on Friday, prompting a swift response from emergency services. At least 15 fire tenders were deployed to the site to control the flames and carry out rescue operations. Despite their efforts, two fatalities were confirmed during and after the firefighting and cooling operations.

One of the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Kumar Dhirendra Pratap Singh. He was found unresponsive inside an elevator and is believed to have died due to suffocation caused by heavy smoke. According to officials, the lift was stuck between floors, and Singh was likely trapped inside during the fire. Later, during the cooling process, firefighters discovered a second body, charred and unidentifiable at the time of recovery. Authorities have initiated efforts to determine the identity of the second victim. Delhi: Fire Breaks out in Karol Bagh's Commercial Building.

Firefighters noted that the structure lacked adequate ventilation, which significantly hampered rescue efforts. To improve airflow and allow smoke to escape, they were forced to break through a wall on the third floor. While the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation, preliminary assessments point to a possible electrical short circuit as the trigger. The Delhi Police have launched a detailed enquiry into the incident, and forensic teams are expected to examine the site to ascertain any potential lapses in fire safety compliance. Delhi Fire: Transformer Near AIIMS Trauma Centre Catches Fire; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh

VIDEO | A 25-year-old man was found dead inside a lift after a fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart showroom in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Kumar Dhirender Pratap. His body was discovered in a lift during a search… pic.twitter.com/bj44iwWNzQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Firefighting operation underway after a fire broke out in Vishal Mega Mart at Karol Bagh area. According to Delhi Police, Kumar Dhirender Pratap Singh (25) was found trapped in the lift. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. An FIR has been registered… pic.twitter.com/eCU2pf1Lxq — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

This tragic incident raises fresh concerns about fire safety norms and emergency preparedness in densely populated commercial hubs like Karol Bagh.

