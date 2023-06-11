A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi today, June 11. As per news agency ANI, a massive blaze erupted at a factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar Industrial Area. A video of firefighters engaged in an operation to douse the fire has also gone viral on social media. The 53-second video clips show officials of the Delhi Fire Service trying to douse the blaze at the factory in the Kirti Nagar Industrial Area. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Kamla Market; No Casualties Reported.

Fire Breaks Out in Kirti Nagar Industrial Area

#WATCH | Firefighters engaged in an operation to douse fire in a factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar Industrial Area pic.twitter.com/6h2NdW8gKY — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

