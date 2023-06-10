New Delhi, June 10: A fire broke out at Kamla Market in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. Soon after receiving the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire Videos: Major Blaze Erupts at Kamla Market in National Capital, Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at Kamla Market in Delhi. Several fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/mRsEfULpcG — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

Further investigation is underway. On Friday night, a major fire broke out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Slums of Jahangirpuri Area, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

A large number of batteries and tyres were kept on the ground floor in a two-storey godown, due to which the fire took a severe form.

