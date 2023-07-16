New Delhi, July 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other documents were washed away in the floods. He made the announcement during a visit to a relief camp in north Delhi's Mori Gate.

"The government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other key documents were washed away in the flood. We will again arrange for school dresses and books for students," Kejriwal told reporters.

He said the government is pumping water out from waterlogged roads and life is slowly returning to normal. Delhi Floods: CM Arvind Kejriwal Oversees Flood Relief Camp in Mori Gate Area (Watch Video).

Yamuna water levels had come down to 205.85 metres by 1 pm. When asked about whether the AAP will attend the meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru slated for Monday and Tuesday, he said the PAC will take a call on it. Delhi Rains: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure of All Schools, Colleges Till Sunday in View of Flood Situation (Watch Video).

The Congress had on Saturday suggested it will oppose the Centre's ordinance on control of Services in Delhi, throwing its lot with the AAP. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said, "I think they (AAP) are going to join the meeting tomorrow. As for the ordinance, our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it."